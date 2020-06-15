Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors' Social Media Activities Over The Weekend

Fans are often curious to know what their favourite celebs are up to, especially in this lockdown. Here’s how Bollywood actors spent their weekend. Check out the posts of your favourite stars from the last weekend-

How Bollywood actors spent their weekend?

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is very active on social media and is often spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram account to post a video of himself taking up the tongue twister challenge for the promotion of Gulabo Sitabo. His caption read, “Family is the biggest support system dey said👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 #TwistedFamily

#GulaboSitabo #TongueTwister

@amitabhbachchan Sir @shoojitsircar Sir @ayushmannk 🤟🏻🤟🏻”.

Varun Sharma

In recent years, Varun Sharma has successfully made a name for himself in the movie industry. On Saturday, June 13, the actor took to his official Instagram account to promote the show, Heart to Heart with Gurudev season 2. His caption read, “Heart To Heart with Gurudev @srisriravishankar ❤️ Join us, as we get answers to the most pressing questions on #HeartToHeart Season 2 with Gurudev @srisriravishankar Starting from tomo at 8 pm @artofliving #ChangeWithin”.

Pulkit Samrat

Ever since the lockdown has been implemented, Pulkit Samrat has been making the headlines for posting adorable pictures with girlfriend and actor Kriti Kharbanda, who is staying with him during the quarantine. The two have been spotted cooking, eating, dancing, and goofing around together during this time. On Sunday, June 14, 2020, he took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his delicious looking meal. His caption read, “Weekend vibes 💕 #TableForTwo 🍾 Pine nut Pesto Spaghetti with Multigrain Burnt Garlic Toast”.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He is often seen posting about what he is up to and how is he feeling. On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Instagram account to express how much he misses his dear friend and veteran actor Late Rishi Kapoor, who the world lost recently. His caption read, “No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable 👏👏👏👏👏”.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Abhay Deol took to his official Instagram account to post about his movie, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and remembering the time. His caption read, ““Ek Chalis Ki Last Local”, my 4th film, released in 2007. It’s unfortunate that there is no good poster designed for this movie because it has many quirky characters, and the film is loaded with dark humor. I get a fare share of fans telling me this is their favorite movie of mine. I was petrified when the film came up for release because in the climax one of the bad guys, (there are many, beautiful, zany, bad characters in this) ties me up and tries to rape me. With a ball shoved in my mouth (2nd pic above)! I remember thinking, “people are either going to laugh with me, or at me”. Thank god it worked! It was one of my favorite scripts.”.

