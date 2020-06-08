Kartik Aaryan Obssessed With His Hair And Beard And These Posts Are Proof

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is in the limelight as his movies are doing great with the audience and fans alike. Recently, he won the Best Actor in a comic role at Zee Cine Awards 2020. Not only Kartik’s presence at award functions and his acting skills in movies win hearts, but his impressive style statements also create headlines. If you take a look at the Luka Chuppi actor’s Instagram, you will see that the actor loves flaunting his hairstyle and facial fuzz. Here’s a look at times when Kartik Aaryan’s photos showed his obsession for his hair and beard.

Times Kartik Aaryan showed his love for his hair and beard

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a super cool selfie. Kartik’s infectious look will surely ward off your Monday blues. In the post, Kartik can be seen wearing a navy blue full-sleeve t-shirt and flaunting his dense hair. However, what caught attention was the caption of his post which read, “Bulaati hai Magar Jaane ka nahi” (sic).

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan shared a super cool picture on his Instagram handle. Sharing the post, the actor also added a fire emoji as he soaks himself in the bright light of the sun. In the post’s caption, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor requested fans to praise him a little bit as that’s what he wishes for at the moment.

Kartik shared another picture which proves how much he loves his beard and hair. The actor shared a photo asking fans how can he shave as he is looking cool even in this beard look. It seems like the actor is in a complete dilemma whether he should cut off his beard or not. Kartik took to Instagram handle to share a candid sunkissed picture wearing blue tee and spectacles, and he looked super cute in it.

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan posed like an actual bunny with his teeth out and called himself a ‘Sasta Bunny’ as he wished his fans a Happy Easter. In the post, Kartik is seen wearing a blue t-shirt, and he looks super cute in it. Fans loved this Sasta Bunny, and the post went viral on social media.

Kartik Aaryan shared another photo in which he is seen flaunting his messy hair look and looks very smart. As soon as the actor shared his cute photo, his fans started praising him. This picture of Kartik became so much popular among his fans that it got more than 3 lakh likes in just one hour. Many of his fans shared the heart emoji in the comment box, while many others praised his fresh look.

