Kartik Aaryan Wants Alia Bhatt To Recommend Him To Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Read Details

Kartik Aryan has been getting a lot of offers from various filmmakers after his appearance in the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal. He recently revealed in an interaction that the one director that he really wants to work with is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said that he would also like to request actor Alia Bhatt to help him get such an opportunity.

Kartik Aaryan’s wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Kartik Aaryan has lately been keeping his fans updated in the best way possible through various social media posts. He has also been hosting a talk show from home, through a video call facility, called Koki Poochega. He spoke to various frontline workers about their schedule and working process through this interaction. He recently spoke to a leading magazine about his life in quarantine while also answering a few fun questions. He was asked in the interaction about the one thing that he would like to ask actor Alia Bhatt if she ever appears on his show, Koki Poochega. He said to this that more than a question, he has a request to make to Alia Bhatt. Kartik Aaryan said that he would tell Alia Bhatt to recommend him to Sanjay Leela Bhansali so that he casts him in one of his films.

Previously, actor Kartik Aaryan had taken the internet by storm with his hilarious picture with photographer Daboo Ratnani. In the Instagram post made by the actor, he had put up a picture where he was the one holding the camera while much-loved Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani was seen posing with his hands resting on his waist. He could be seen smiling at the camera, while Kartik Aaryan looked all serious, trying to get a good shot. Both the artists were seen wearing black-dominant outfits which enhanced the look of the picture. In the caption for the post, Kartik Aaryan playfully mentioned that his haters will now say that he is just posing and not getting any job done. Have a look at the hilarious picture put up on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

