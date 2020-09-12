Kartik Aaryan And Other Celebs Who Shocked Fans With Their Lockdown Looks

The lockdown season has made several people and stars experimenting with their looks. Celebrities especially have tried their best to come up with ways to keep themselves groomed during this pandemic season. While some celebrities grew their hair, some even went on to get their hair chopped.

Most of the celebs used the help of the people they know or family members to obtain their groomed looks amid the lockdown season. Thus, here is a list of prominent celebrities and their styles which they did during the lockdown. These looks not only impressed fans but also created a huge buzz among them upon seeing the pictures of the new look featured by these celebrities.

Celebs' most memorable lockdown looks

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Just a few days ago, the Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to show off his new look. A monochrome styled picture was uploaded by the actor in which he can be seen showcasing his new look with an all grown beard and curly hair. Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the past, has always been spotted in short or the faded styled hairdo. However, for the first time amid the lockdown, Siddhant Chaturvedi has embraced his curls and let them grow out. Fans absolutely loved this image by the actor and praised him for the new look.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi shocked his fans all through social media when he showed his bald look. Megastar Chiranjeevi let off all his hair and posted a picture in an all bald avatar. The shades that he wore along with the minimal beard impressed fans. The look was loved by many as the comments section was filled with praises for the actor. Fans were especially delighted as it was one of the few instances when they got to see Chiranjeevi try a whole different look.

Kriti Sanon

Due to the lockdown and its rules, going outdoors to get a haircut was quite challenging. Thus celebrities tried to avoid it due to safety norms. So Kriti Sanon got herself a haircut at home itself. Her sister Nupur Sanon was the one who cut the hair of her sister and managed to give her an amazing look. The video shows Nupur happily dancing off as she cuts off the hair of Kriti and makes it shorter than usual. Fans loved this amazing video by the sisters. By the end, Kriti posted a video of her entire look after the haircut session ended and the actor was praised for her new look.

Allu Arjun

One of the biggest stars in south cinema, Allu Arjun also had a memorable lockdown look. The actor had grown out his hair and beard and looked almost unrecognisable in his new look. He was seen posing with shades and a maroon t-shirt showing off his new look. The actor looked dapper as ever in his curly hair avatar.

Kartik Aaryan

One of the few superstars who has been actively posting updates amid the lockdown is Kartik Aaryan. However, when the star was seen in a full-grown beard, fans were surprised. The actor was seen in a beard in a few clips before as well featuring the beard. However, the full-bearded look was never sported by the actor. Kartik Aaryan, in his movies as well, has maintained a short beard and has never let it grow fully. However, amid the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan finally debuted his full-grown beard and people were awestruck and loved it.

