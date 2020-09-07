Samantha Akkineni To Launch Fashion Label Saaki, Says 'It's A Reflection Of Who I Am'

After an illustrious career as an actor, Samantha Akkineni is all set to turn an entrepreneur. The Telugu actor is all set to launch her fashion label- Saaki that will be an extension to her personality. On Sunday, September 6, Samantha Akkineni through a series of posts, made an official announcement regarding her fashion label. She said, "Saaki @saaki.world is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine, and my baby for many months. ...It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life." (sic)

Samantha further added, "Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines." (sic) She also revealed that the fashion label would be launched soon.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's post:

Samantha Akkineni talks about affordable fashion

Samantha, further in a statement, shared on her fashion label's website, said, "Every woman likes to dress up and wants to feel special. I have always wanted fashion accessible to everyone so they can celebrate their individual expression through fashion. For me, Saaki is a reflection of who I am, as I am." (sic) Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni's fashion label has got a thumbs up from fellow actor Rakul Preet Singh. She said, "Wow wow wow !! Congratulationsssssss Sam!! Is their anything you don’t inspire people with lots of love n luck for this new baby of urs." (sic)

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is a romantic-comedy that pitches Samantha and Nayanthara against each other onscreen. A few weeks ago, the title poster of the film was released online, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is written by Vignesh Sivan, and bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his production banner. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni has Game Over (2019) fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film with Prasanna. The movie is currently in pre-production and expected to go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides.

