Fashion Cues For Styling A Skirt-suit, Courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

While pantsuits are treated as a mainstay in many wardrobes, now, the classic ensemble has been replaced by cropped hemlines. The iconic and chic skirt suit was quite a trend back in the 80s and 90s and now celebrities have again brought it out with a bit of modern touch. Many are now seen swapping the pants of their suit in favour of higher and more playful combinations.

Take it from Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who has been channelling skirt and suits in various iterations be it printed, embroidered or in bold hues. Not only that, but she has also proven that this trend can be worn just about anywhere, from formal events to more casual outings. So, here's how to style a skirt suit like Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous Skirt suit look

Sonam paves her own way when it comes to styling. The actor knows how to pull off a look effortlessly. Recently, she took to Instagram, to show fans how one can use weird combinations to come up with a splendid look. Moreover, she also added a quirky twist to the existing skirt suit trend.

Sonam can be seen wearing a long white top which features a plunging neckline. Rather than opting for a normal styling method, Sonam topped her top with a white lengthy blue trench coat. The twist just didn’t end there; her distinct fashion combo was then paired with a length matching blue skirt. Unlike the usual skirt suit combo, Sonam was seen creating her own magic while styling her look.

Accessories used by Sonam Kapoor

Accessories play an integral part of when it comes to styling any look. It can either make or break fashion trends. With her new fashion combo, Sonam opted for a statement golden neckpiece which is perfectly complimenting the plunging neckline of her top. Along with it, she matched her neckpiece with similar earrings. She can be seen carrying a blue potli leather handbag, which is just adding elegance to her look. Rather than opting for heels, she chose to wear white sneakers making her style combo more appealing and cool.

