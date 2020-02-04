Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan To Feature In Rohit Shetty's 'Chennai Express 2'?

Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express is one of the most loved movies of him till date. The movie had a powerful cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Nikitin Dheer. The rib-tickling punches, wonderful chemistry and performance of the lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone won millions of hearts.

Recently Rohit Shetty opened up about the idea of making the second installment of the blockbuster. On a popular chat show, he was asked whether he will ever make Chennai Express 2. He said that if he ever made the movie, he would love to cast Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kartik and Sara are all set to share the screen for the first time in Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Both the actors are working with the filmmaker for the first time. The two reportedly fell for each other while working for Love Aaj Kal.

The movie is the sequel of 2009 release of the same name. The original Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The reprised version of Love Aaj Kal is expected to release on February 14, 2020, on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

Kartik has many interesting projects under his belt in 2020. He has films like Dostana 2 in which he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Lakshya and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani.

Sara Ali Khan is also set for a wonderful 2020. He will be seen in the official remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She is also roped in to play an important role in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

