Kartik Aaryan Reveals This Dream Role Is To Play The Dark Character Of Joker

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of the current generation. Kartik Aaryan has managed to gain a very loyal fan following through his roles in films like Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He recently spoke to an entertainment magazine and revealed that his dream role is to play Joker someday.
While in conversation with a magazine, Katik said that playing the role of Joker lies on the top of his to-do list. He also confessed that one of the things in his bucket list is to play football with the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor is been on the top of his game to promote his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the makers have been letting out the first looks of characters from the film.
आए तो पूरी तरह आए— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 19, 2020
Thank you for all the love❤❤
30 Mil viewsssss🔥🔥 #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan #ImtiazAli #DineshVijan @WeAreWSF @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @JioCinema @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @RandeepHooda @ipritamofficial @sonymusicindia @iamarushisharma pic.twitter.com/lBq4DyRnhl
Kartik Aaryan’s character is seen dressed in a school uniform and a picture of Salman Khan from his famous film, Maine Pyaar Kiya is kept at his side. Kartik, who is playing the role of Raghu, is trying to copy Bhai's pose. The audience has found similarities between the Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal and Saif-Deepika’s Love Aaj Kal and cannot wait for the second installment of the series.
Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya ❤— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 21, 2020
Meet my other half #Raghu 🕺🏻#Kal #1990 📺🛵🎷#LoveAajkal 💕🔥 #SaraAliKhan #ImtiazAli #DineshVijan @WeAreWSF @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @JioCinema @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @RandeepHooda @ipritamofficial @sonymusicindia @iamarushisharma pic.twitter.com/I2MqFX4wPx
90s hot kids be like🔥— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 28, 2020
Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu 👦🏻🍔🍫❌#CoolBoyz
Squad Goals 🔥 #School #FiftyShadesOfRaghu 🕺🏻 🤫#LoveAajKal ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZxOjjzX8US
