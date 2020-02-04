Kartik Aaryan Reveals This Dream Role Is To Play The Dark Character Of Joker

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of the current generation. Kartik Aaryan has managed to gain a very loyal fan following through his roles in films like Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He recently spoke to an entertainment magazine and revealed that his dream role is to play Joker someday.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Starts A Pungi Dance Challenge To Promote His Upcoming Film 'Love Aaj Kal'

Also Read | CONFIRMED:Kartik Aaryan Teams Up With 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut For His First Action Film

Kartik Aaryan's dream role

While in conversation with a magazine, Katik said that playing the role of Joker lies on the top of his to-do list. He also confessed that one of the things in his bucket list is to play football with the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor is been on the top of his game to promote his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the makers have been letting out the first looks of characters from the film.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan’s character is seen dressed in a school uniform and a picture of Salman Khan from his famous film, Maine Pyaar Kiya is kept at his side. Kartik, who is playing the role of Raghu, is trying to copy Bhai's pose. The audience has found similarities between the Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal and Saif-Deepika’s Love Aaj Kal and cannot wait for the second installment of the series.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Comforts Injured Fan With A Hug While Promoting 'Love Aaj Kal' On A Show

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Turn Show Stopper Once Again For Designer Manish Malhotra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.