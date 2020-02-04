Kartik Aaryan's Photos Are Proof That He Rocks The Casual Look

Kartik Aaryan is the new emerging face of Bollywood and has garnered quite a fan-base in such a small time. He is a hard-working actor and also an ardent fashion enthusiast. He is often seen sporting casual looks on his Instagram as well as when he's snapped up & about in town. Let us take a look at some of his photos that prove he is a fine dresser.

Take cues from Kartik Aaryan for days you just want to step out casually:

Kartik Aaryan donned the pink sweater with comfort and ease and looks super cool. A black T-shirt and blue jeans never go out of style and the second picture is proof. The unusual shades and a cool black beanie are the perfect additions to the outfit.

A blue denim jacket, white T-shirt, and blue jeans together make for the coolest casual look. The navy blue and white converse shoes and the shades also match with his outfit. The next photo shows Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan almost wearing matching outfits. Sara wore a rainbow-print trouser whereas Kartik wore a rainbow full-sleeved T-shirt.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Valentine's week release Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali who also directed the previous 2009 film with the same title. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14.

