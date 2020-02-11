Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Pick The Same Name For Their 'better Halves'

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, which is a remake of the 2009 film of the same name. The trailer of the movie released a few weeks ago and has managed to intrigue the fans. The 2009 movie starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their movie and are often asked questions about their relationship. Take a look at what they said about each other.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on relationships

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Valentine’s Day release Love Aaj Kal. They are all over the town as they are busy promoting their upcoming film. With the release just around the corner, the actors are making the most of the promotional events as they are touring the country together. In an interview, they opened up about what they would love to call their better halves. Co-incidentally, both the actors had the same answer. While Kartik said he would love to call his girlfriend, ‘baby’, Sara also stated that she would like to call her boyfriend ‘baby’ and not ‘shona’.

Kartik and Sara also opened up about who is more flirtatious amongst them and while doing so they ended up calling each other a bigger flirt . Sara also confessed to having a crush on Kartik on Karan Johar’s chat show. The two were cast in Imtiaz Ali’s movie where they apparently fell in love with each other. However, according to reports, the two ended their alleged relationship for reasons best known to them.

Kartik and Sara will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the film. It will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

