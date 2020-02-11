Kareena Kapoor Khan Loves To Binge-watch The Netflix Series 'The Crown'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the peak of her career with her last movie Good Newwz. The movie was a super hit and earned a good amount of money at the box office. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. Moreover, Kareena not only loves acting in films but also loves watching TV shows and movies on online streaming platforms. Let us take a look at her favourite TV show

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows How To Rock Blue, Check Out THESE Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite TV show on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan said in an interview that she loves watching The Crown. The Netflix TV series is about the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. The story is written by Peter Morgan.

The actor also said that she is currently on The Crown season 2 and she will be watching Season 3 soon. However, Season 3 of The Crown recently ended and the makers are currently working on the next season. Kareena did not mention any other TV shows apart from The Crown. However, she also mentioned that she is a Netflix addict and loves to binge-watch shows and movies on it.

This is for everyone who is obsessed with Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret on The Crown pic.twitter.com/ql98dWeKt5 — Netflix US (@netflix) November 21, 2019

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Movies That Were Offered To Kareena Kapoor Khan First

''I watch a lot of Netflix and Amazon (Prime) — I like Made in Heaven. They are such brilliant actors'' - Kareena Kapoor Khan https://t.co/rTOuuAlGCj pic.twitter.com/uln00GeuKF — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) June 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan Want THIS Star Kid In 'Love Aaj Kal' Post 11 Years

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Netflix projects

The actor has also worked with Netflix previously. She was one of the voiceover artists for the movie Mowgli that was dubbed in the Hindi language. She lent her voice to the character of Kaa in the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff... Will do voiceovers for lead Hindi-language talent in Netflix film #Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle... Trailer on 25 Nov 2018... Premieres globally on Netflix on 7 Dec 2018... Posters: pic.twitter.com/BqUEkUHweu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2018

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan At Armaan Jain's Wedding: Get Inspired By Her Sartorial Choices!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.