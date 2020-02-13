Kartik Aaryan Gets 'nervous' For Sara Ali Khan In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Pic

Popular Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a funny BTS picture from the sets of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The picture posted on February 13 encapsulates the jovial and funny moments shared by the actors on the sets of the film. In the social media post, Sara wrote: "Behind the wheel Zoe is scary Veer is nervous- justifiably weary He would rather run or take a fairy But luckily on his bike she is merry! #LoveAajKal Releasing tomorrow‼️ Come ride with us, away from all your sorrow Buy the ticket- beg or borrow." (sic)

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post:

Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, narrates the modern-day love story of Veer and Zoe. The movie directed by Imitiaz Ali is reported to be a sequel to his 2009 hit film with the same name. Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020.

Upcoming movies of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy shooting for their next films. According to reports, Sara Ali Khan will soon join the sets of Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the lead, is touted to be a love story.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan seems to be juggling different films at present. Reportedly, the actor is shooting for Colin D'cuna's Dostana 2. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Lakshya in the lead, is the sequel to the 2008 hit film.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

