Kartik Aaryan Signs His Third Film With Producer Dinesh Vijan

Kartik Aaryan has evidently become one of the busiest stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal which will release on Valentine's Day 2020 i.e February 14, 2020. He also has a number of projects lined up under his kitty and it is now revealed that he has signed another film with producer Dinesh Vijan.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan introduces fans to 'Romeo and Juliet' of Udaipur

Kartik Aaryan signs a film with producer Dinesh Vijan

The actor was clicked outside the Maddock Film owner Dinesh Vijan's office back in January 2020. It was reported back then that the actor was in talks to sign another film with the producer and met him for a script narration.

Producer Dinesh Vijan and Kartik Aaryan previously collaborated in last year's Luka Chuppi which was a commercial success. Dinesh has also co-produced latest film Love Aaj Kal which is expected to rake in big numbers as it has a substantial hype built around it.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's humourous monologues from his movies till date

Dinesh Vijan had previously revealed while speaking to a news daily about some of the future projects under his Maddock films banner. The producer had revealed that he wishes to go ahead with a sequel or a reboot to 2012's Cocktail. While speaking about his latest release Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, the producer stated that the film revolves around how the onslaught of how the digital revolution has changed the way people communicate.

He expressed furthermore that director Imtiaz Ali has taken a story with similar parallel tracks to the original film, but has introduced a new conflict which gives the film a twist. Meanwhile, the producer has also announced a sequel to 2013's Go Goa Gone which will go on floors later this year.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan blushes as fans call Sara Ali Khan 'bhabhi'; watch video

Also read: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan get excited as they spot 'Love Aaj Kal' Tour bus; watch

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's cute 'amma' comment for Sara Ali Khan is all you need to see today

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.