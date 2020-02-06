Kartik Aaryan Holds Sara Ali Khan's Hand In THIS Video, Internet Comments 'Oh-so-romantic'

What began on Koffee With Karan seems to have turned into a full-fledged romance. It was on the ace filmmaker's chat show that Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan. And just days after that, news of Ranveer Singh introducing the two at an awards night and stories about their blossoming started making headlines. And, now given the two are starring in Imtiaz Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, they are spotted attending events.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Picks 'Love Aaj Kal' Co-star Sara Ali Khan Up In His Arms; Watch

In the video below, while the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor looks quite busy on his phone, Sara can be seen waving to her fans. Reportedly, the clip was shot while the alleged lovebirds were promoting their film in Ahmedabad.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hold hands

Not just once, but Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have time and again won the hearts of the audience with their lovable chemistry. Be it with some funny revelation on the awards shows or their regular outings in the city, the two have set couple goals for fans. And even though they haven't opened up about their relationship, fans in huge numbers question about their bond on social media.

READ: Sara Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh's Childhood Pics Will Brighten Up Your Day

However, this is not the first time the actors have been caught in the act. When Kartik was shooting in Lucknow, a picture of the lovebirds surfaced where they can be seen lovingly gazing at each other and holding hands.

Earlier in the day, a video of Kartik and Sara talking in Gujarati had gone viral on the Internet and fans were just gushing over their adorable chemistry. While the trailer and songs from the film have been receiving a good response from the audience, the duo who are popularly known as 'Sartik' are all set to entertain the audience this Valentine's Day.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 14 February 2020.

READ: Kartik Aaryan's Revelation About His Teenage Relationship Will Take You By Surprise

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Discuss 'What Women Want' With Sara Ali Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.