Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Thoughts After The Release Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan is slowly emerging as a mainstream actor with her acting skills. The actor is just a few films old but has still garnered a huge fan base. Her followers are inclined to her films and often praise her for her work. Sara was recently seen in the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan's thoughts post the release of Love Aaj Kal

In an interview with a news portal, the actor spoke about her life annd her fashion choices in general. When asked about the opening of Love Aaj Kal, Sara said that she does not wish to comment anything too soon. The actor believes that it has only been a day, and to say anything would be unjust.

She also said that she has mentioned the fact that as an actor her job is done before the film’s release. According to Sara, her job is to do what the director would ask of her, with complete conviction and honesty. The Simmba actor believes she has lived up to the expectations of her director and said that beyond that is for the audience to decide if it was a fruitful project or not. Having said that, Sara also mentioned that she is hopeful that the audience actually likes the film.

Further on, there were several questions in the interview regarding her style and fashion sense. Sara was quoted saying that she does not see herself as a superstar, neither does she aspire to be one. According to Sara, she is an actor and she is in the industry to make a mark for herself. She continued by saying that she needs to be honest and fair and therefore she does not see herself as a big star but rather just her true self.

