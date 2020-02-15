'Love Aaj Kal' 3 To Star Kartik Aaryan-Ranveer Singh? Sara Ali Khan Responds To Funny Post

The successful Love Aaj Kal returned in a new avatar with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan a decade later. While the movie fetched a good opening at the box office, the third installment of the franchise could already be ready. Kartik could well feature in it, but this time, he won’t have Sara or any heroine as a co-star, but a hero, Ranveer Singh.

READ: Love Aaj Kal Day 1 BO Collection Shows Positive Trend, Kartik's Biggest Opening Day So Far

No, the movie has not been announced yet. It was just that Kartik and Ranveer recreated Kartik-Sara's pose from the poster of Love Aaj Kal for fun as they met up during the shoot of a recent awards function. They termed it as Love Aaj Kal for 2030.

As Kartik-Sara's chemistry have got them the name ‘Sartik’ from fans, here they coined the word ‘RanTik.’

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal': Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Unprecedented Feat With Movie's Opening At BO

With Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s gay comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gearing up for release, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if such a pairing happens for real.

Here’s the post:

Sara replied to the post, quipping how her Simmba co-star had become her ‘quick replacement.’

READ: Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan - Ananya Panday: Timeline Of Their Love Triangle

Here’s her comment:

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, took an impressive opening, with Rs 12.10 crore collected on opening day. The movie, however, is receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans. As per trade analysts, the love story is expected to face a drop on Saturday at the ticket windows.

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Takes A Good Start

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.