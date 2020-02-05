Sara Ali Khan Shares A #WeirdWednesday Video, With Her Goofy Antics; WATCH Video Here

Sara Ali Khan never shies away from expressing herself. From funny transformation videos to fooling around with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she loves to share her quirky side with her friends. Sara Ali Khan is eccentric in her own way and her Instagram videos are proof of the same. Sara Ali Khan shared another goofy video earlier today on February 5, 2020, and fans couldn’t hold their laughter, reacting to the video.

In the video that lasts for a few seconds, Sara Ali Khan, at first is seen showing her double bun hairstyle. As she slowly turns around, she starts off by a bold look and then smiles at the camera, whilst flyaways on her face. Then she kisses at the camera, and suddenly turns her head and blurts out, ‘Fanta!’. Sara Ali Khan’s sudden call for Fanta, which is a brand that she endorses, left many fans curious. Some fans commented with heart and smile emojis and some called the video, ‘fantastic’.

Here is the video she shared:

Sara Ali Khan captioned the video with several hashtags, mainly #Weirdwednesday. She also wrote, “Accused of being crazy and cursed, But only guilty of Fanta Thirst, #HaanMainGalat 🤷‍♀️ #LoveAajKal@fantaindia #weirdwednesday, 9 days you go!” Towards the end of the caption, she also gave a countdown to the release date of her film Love Aaj Kal, which is releasing on February 14, 2020. The film is anticipated by many Sara fans.

Sara Ali Khan is seen promoting her next Love Aaj Kal in Mumbai. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The trailer of the film and the songs have been released earlier in January. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is also the second edition to the 2009 hit film of the same name.

