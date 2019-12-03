Kartik Aaryan: My Acting Process, Mindset Changed After Working With Imtiaz Ali

Actor Kartik Aaryan says he is a changed man after collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmakers next. Kartik will feature in the yet-untitled sequel of "Love Aaj Kal" along with Sara Ali Khan. "I am excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because I'm in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I'm a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I've shot for his film," Kartik said in an interview.

The actor said working with Imtiaz was a dream come true as he had always been a fan of the director. "Both, my acting process and personal mindset has changed after working with him. I've been a fan of his since the beginning, I couldn't believe I was doing his film. In fact I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I'm really looking forward to the film." The sequel is set in Delhi and Punjab and is scheduled to release in February 2020.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer 1978 film of the same name. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios.

