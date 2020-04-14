Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus Show Lauded By Ekta Kapoor, Says 'glad You Are Not A Producer'

Kartik Aaryan has ventured into editing and producing his own show, Koki Poochega and the reactions for the show are brilliant. While editing the show Kartik seems to have hit some barriers and his latest post is proof of the same. The actor seems stuck while rendering the video and has not got a grip of the post-production process. However, his post received a huge shoutout from television giant Ekta Kapoor. She mentioned in the comments section of one of the pictures that, “Thank God Kartik Aaryan is not a producer!"

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Starts Talk Show 'Koki Poochega'; Invites India's First COVID-19 Survivor

Kartik Aaryan’s tiresome ‘work from home days’

The picture that Kartik Aaryan shared is against a storyboard of an editing software. He is waiting for the video to render. Kartik Aaryan’s work from home has not gone as per his wishes, according to the expressions made by the actor in the picture. For the uninitiated, rendering takes up a lot of time and efforts from an editing perspective. And here it looks like it was a first by Kartik Aaryan and things were going haywire. It was reported earlier that the actor is seeking help from his followers in getting to know the editing process.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares Important Message About Risk Of Self-medication For COVID-19

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘fab’ reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s Koki Poochega

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, thinks differently. She gave a shoutout to Kartik Aaryan and said that she is relieved that he did not venture into production as a career and is an actor instead. She said that after watching the first episode of Koki Poochega she was amazed by Kartik’s producer skills. She wrote, "These are super, thank God you are not a producer, you make better episodes than me! 1st one is fab."

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Pokes Fun At Work-from-home Troubles; Offers Fan Rs 2 Lakh To Help Him

Ekta Kapoor’s reaction on Koki Poochega by Kartik Aaryan

Snippet Credits: Kartik Aaryan’s photos on Instagram

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Applaud Kartik Aaryan’s YouTube Show 'Koki Poochega'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.