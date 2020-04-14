Kartik Aaryan Releases Episode Two Of 'Koki Poochega', Featuring Dr Meemansa Buch

Despite the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan is still keeping his fans amused and entertained via social media. Kartik Aaryan is also trying his best to spread awareness about the pandemic using his massive fan following. The actor recently started his own web series on YouTube, titled Koki Poochega.

This series premiered on Saturday, April 11, 2020, and featured India's first Coronavirus survivor, Sumiti Singh. The show received massive fanfare as Kartik Aaryan interviewed Sumiti on the show to learn more about the disease. Kartik Aaryan has now released the next episode of his web series, that features Dr Meemansa Buch.

Kartik Aaryan interviews Dr Meemansa Buch in the second episode of Koki Poochega

Above is the second episode of Koki Poochega that was shared online on Kartik Aaryan's YouTube channel. Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega aims at educating people about the coronavirus pandemic and reassures them during a time of panic and fear. The first episode of Koki Poochega went viral on social media and fans applauded Kartik Aaryan for his efforts during the Coronavirus lockdown.

In the second episode of Koki Poochega, Kartik Aaryan interviews Dr. Meemansa Buch. Dr. Meemansa Buch is a healthcare professional from Gujarat, who is working tirelessly to help patients during the Coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Meemansa Buch has also treated multiple COVID-19 positive patients at her hospital.

In fact, she was one of the first doctors to treat a Coronavirus patient. In the episode, Dr. Meemansa Buch also debunks several Coronavirus myths that have been prevalent since the beginning of the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan kept the tone of the video light-hearted despite the seriousness of the situation. He tried his best to make Koki Poochega as entertaining as possible while still remaining educational.

Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most vocal actors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He constantly tries to spread awareness about the disease via his social media. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan has also contributed around ₹1 Crore to PM-CARES fund.

