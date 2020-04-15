Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors In Perfect And Iconic Moustache Look

Bollywood actors have always been trendsetters when it comes to fashion. For the longest time, fans have imitated the styles of their favourite superstars on screen - be it Kartik Aaryan’s moustache from Pati Patni Aur Woh or the single strap moustache look of Salman Khan in Dabangg. Fans have tried to emulate the same looks as their favourite superstar. Here are some of the most iconic moustache looks from Bollywood films.

Kartik Aaryan

When Kartik Aaryan first released his new look for his then-upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, fans were marvelled. Many fans even went on to take a hilarious dig at his new look with the moustache. However, the look soon got so popular that a dedicated Instagram filter was designed in order to promote the film. The look of Chintu Tyagi became symbolic for the film and several posters were made to keeping this specification in mind.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest style icons of the industry. His fans have a strong relationship with the actor and often emulate his movie characters in real life. This was no different when he first appeared with his slick moustache in Dabangg. Salman Khan and his macho personality helped to sell the look and make it look intense despite being a hard look to pull off. Fans of the actor took no time in taking inspiration from this look and tried to emulate the iconic Chulbul Pandey moustache.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar too is known for his various fashion statements. In Rowdy Rathore, fans got to see Akshay Kumar in an intense and comical avatar. His moustache with curves was something that fans truly liked about his look. An entire dialogue about his character’s moustache was given in the film highlighting and pointing out the significance of his moustache in the film.

Ranveer Singh

The one person in Bollywood who does not shy away from experimenting with fashion is Ranveer Singh. The actor is known to create some of the most iconic looks in films and real-life as well. His look from Bajirao Mastani with the long curved moustache as Peshwa Bajiro was something that was loved by the audience. Many fans even commented on how the look suits him and even suggested that Ranveer keep the look.

