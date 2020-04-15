Kartik Aaryan's Pictures With Other Bollywood Actors Show That He Loves Socialising

Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in a comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Love Aaj Kal actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then has delivered many successful films. In a career span of a very few years, Kartik has won several accolades and awards.

Kartik Aaryan is also an active social media user and keeps on posting and updating his social media handles with several pictures. Kartik keeps on posting pictures with many Bollywood actors and friends which prove that he loves socialising and hanging out with his celebrity friends. Take a look at these pictures of Kartik Aaryan with several B-Town celebrities.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors In Perfect And Iconic Moustache Look

Kartik Aaryan's pictures with other Bollywood actors

1. Kartik and Janhvi in a monochrome pic

2. Guddu and Preeti in one frame

3. Adorable picture of Kartik and Sara

4. When Kartik walked the ramp with Bebo

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Who Were In The Spotlight On April 14, 2020

5. Cute picture of Chintu and Vedika

6. The iconic step of Dheeme Dheeme at the airport

7. Announcement of Dostana 2

8. The young actors in one frame

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Releases Episode Two Of 'Koki Poochega', Featuring Dr Meemansa Buch

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus Show Lauded By Ekta Kapoor, Says 'glad You Are Not A Producer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.