Kartik Aaryan Plays A Guessing Game, Fans Wonder If He Would Call 'Patni Or Woh'

The power-packed cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh is promoting their movie in full swing. It is a romantic comedy film which is the remake of the 1978 movie of the same title. Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were seen promoting their film at a renowned college in Mumbai. Seeing the trio’s crackling chemistry, fans have gushed to share their excitement towards the movie. Amidst the intriguing posters shared by the filmmakers, on Thursday, November 28, Kartik Aaryan shared something more interesting.

Kartik Aaryan asks his fans to guess- Whom would he call?

If you sneak through Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s social media handles, you will see a flood of posts about their upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. The gang has also promoted their film on various reality shows. In one of the shows, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday had shaved off Kartik’s moustache as a fun task. The three have managed to impress their fans with their off-screen chemistry. On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a quirky picture of himself. In it, we saw him holding a phone, and posing for the camera. What caught the attention of his fans was his caption. He wrote, “Chintu Tyagi Kaun si Dilbara ko call kar rahe hain, Patni ya Woh?” To his caption, fans have poured their comments, giving it a guess, whether he would call Ananya or Bhumi. Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's picture.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Papped Riding Without A Helmet, Netizens School Him

Read | From Kartik Aaryan To Sidharth Malhotra, Actors Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

After the massive response that the trailer and the songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh received, the makers of the movie decided to share a total of five dialogue promos from the movie. The visuals once again garnered equal attention from fans. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

Read | Kartik Aaryan And The Other Cast Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Shake Legs In BTS Videos

Read | Kartik Aaryan's Recent Instagram Story Is Proof That He Is Obsessed With Farah Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.