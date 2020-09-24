Kartik Aaryan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie, Asks 'What Can Be More Contagious Than A Smile?'

On Thursday morning, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and posted a sun-kissed selfie of himself. Not to miss how the actor flaunted his jawline. It was his caption that stole the show. Sharing his picture, Kartik Aaryan asked, "What can be more contagious than a smile?".

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to talk about it. Soon, his post met with a flurry of comments. An amused fan wrote, "Finally" as Kartik Aaryan posted a picture on social media after a break of eight days. Fans replied to his question and wrote, "You". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Kartik's Instagram post.

On September 15, Kartik gave a peek into his midnight workout session. In the pic, the actor was all drenched in sweat. Sharing his pic, he wrote, "Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day." Soon, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoticon on his post. Kartik's pictures garner attention from fans for his quirky captions. He also shared an array of videos "KokiPoochega" in which he narrated the incidents around him in a fun way.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming venture, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer of the same name that released in 2007. The sequel stars Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, alongside Kartik.

In March, the director of the film, Anees Bazmee, shared many pictures from the sets of the movie in Jaipur. However, the shoot was put to a halt due to the lockdown. In one of the pictures shared by him, he showed how he was preparing for a scene with Kartik and wrote that the energy was great on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik will also be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Helmed by Collin D'Cunha, the film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Kartik announced that the shooting of the film began in September 2019. However, due to the pandemic, there are no new updates about it.

