Kartik Aaryan Was 'busy Doing Nothing In The Day' As He Posts Intense Workout Selfie

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to reveal that he worked out at midnight recently due to a very specific and a quirky reason. The actor shared a selfie on his timeline wherein he was completely drenched in sweat as he seemed tired from all the workout. Kartik Aaryan explained that he had been working out late at night due to him doing absolutely nothing all day.

Kartik Aaryan's midnight workout selfie

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a post in which he can be seen wearing a grey coloured vest completely drenched in sweat. The actor posed for a selfie and added a caption that revealed how he posted the following picture from his midnight workout session. He further added that he was quite busy doing nothing all day long and thus he worked out at night. This was a quirky dig at the fact that many people amid the ongoing pandemic have limited activities that they can do. Thus playing on this popular gag, Kartik Aaryan too jovially mentioned that he had been doing nothing all day long.

Fans of the actor had a good laugh in the comments section as they left several positive notes for him in the comments. Several users commented how much they adored Kartik Aaryan and praised him for the gym look. People also had a good laugh on the caption put out by the actor. In the past as well, Kartik Aaryan has put out several quirky and jovial captions which have kept fans entertained throughout his feed on social media.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most active celebrities on social media and therefore fans of the actor have a good time following him. His hilarious posts and quirky captions almost always seem to amuse his followers and his celebrity friends as well. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a number of upcoming films. The actor will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee, while Dostana 2 will be directed by Colin D’Cunha.

