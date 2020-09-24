Mira Kapoor Shares Pic From 'pre-corona' & 'pre-baby' Times, Asks 'Is It Vintage?'

Mira Kapoor on Wednesday night took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself in which she pulled off a printed dress. Interestingly, Mira took a stroll down the memory lane and posted one of her throwback pictures from 'pre-corona' and her 'pre-baby' times. Further, she asked fans if it could be considered as 'vintage'.

Sharing the vintage picture, Mira Kapoor wrote, "If its pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?" As soon as Mira's post was up, fans rushed to comment on her photo. A user went on to call Mira 'pretty', whereas many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Misha's birthday pics

Recently, Mira Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha's, fourth birthday party. The couple hosted a Peppa Pig-themed party for Misha at home. The entire house was decorated with DIY crafts. Mira described how it was so much fun. She shared a series of photos and one of the pics also gave a glimpse of the birthday menu. While there were Nutella sandwiches, Mira also arranged some pizza for the kids.

Giving away more details about the birthday party, Mira wrote, "It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol’ party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: Intimate, full of memories and an after-party mess."

Mira Kapoor continued, "It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after-party mess." Mira Kapoor's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention as fans were in awe of the beautiful decor. Many fans also extended warm birthday wishes for Misha. "Loved the details and care you have put in Misha's day. Happy bday Misha", read a comment on the post.

