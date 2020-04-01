Kartik Aaryan Bakes Cake-turned-biscuit For Sister's Birthday, Calls Her 'pride Of Family'

Millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan celebrated his sister Kritika's birthday at home on Wednesday after 7 years. The Luka Chuppi actor shared a series of adorable photos with his sister and titled the post as 'Lockdown ka fayda' and went on to reveal that it is after 7 years that he is celebrating the birthday with her. The actor wrote a funny yet sweet caption to his Instagram post as he wrote, "Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years ⏳❤️ Chota Cake Banane Gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya 🤓

Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi 👩‍⚕️ .. Pride of the family 😘".

The actor is at home during the lockdown imposed by the government amid the Coronavirus outbreak. His sister Kritika reportedly shares a special bond with him and their social media updates with each other often dish out sibling goals. From among Kartik's friends in the film industry, Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor wrote a cute birthday wish for his sister as he said, "Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday".

Kartik Aaryan has been actively updating his social media with precautions of the deadly Coronavirus and urging his fans through creative monologues and rap songs to stay indoor and practice social distancing. The actor also pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund to support the daily wage labourers who are the worst hit amidst Coronavirus outbreak. The actor urged all the people to help as much as one can.

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

