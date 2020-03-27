Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter Over 'chia Pudding' Is Unmissable

Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user. She is seen posting several pictures and videos from her professional life. And with the current situation, it seems like Kriti Sanon has been trying on various things to pass her day as she has been posting several pictures and videos from her quarantine period.

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding that was made by her. The delicious-looking pudding seems to have tempted many but looking at Kriti’s message that she posted along with the picture seems like she was not happy with it.

Kriti Sanon went on to make pointers of the lesson she learned by making the dark chocolate chia pudding. She said that the normal pudding is better in taste compared to the chia pudding. She also told fans not to ruin pudding by making it healthy. She hilariously captioned the pic, ‘It’s dessert, not salad.” She also advised fans not to use dark chocolate if they are making it for their parents as they would find it to be bitter. Check out the picture below.

As soon as Kriti Sanon posted the delicious looking pudding, her friends and fans went on asking Kriti for the recipe and also to parcel some pudding for them. Among them was Kriti’s friend, Kartik Aaryan who left a hilarious comment on the post. Kartik Aaryan commented saying ‘chai pudding’ to which Kriti Sanon corrected him wrote ‘Mr. Gawalior… Chia.’ Check out their fun banter below.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's bonding

The two are often seen indulging in a fun banter. They are also seen giving quirky comments on each other’s posts. The two were last in Lukka Chuppi was their chemistry was lauded by fans. Fans are also wanting them to share the screen space for another film.

