Kartik Aaryan Watches 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' With Family, Says 'mom Is Missing'; Know Why

Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on his social media handles. With posts about his films to awareness on COVID-19 outbreak, he has been grabbing much attention. The actor recently shared a video in which he is seen watching Pati Patni Aur Woh with his family, but his mother is missing from the video. Read to know why and more.

Kartik Aaryan watches Pati Patni Aur Woh with family

The lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led people to stay at home and spend time with their family. Kartik Aaryan shared a video of how he was spending his time with his famly on Sunday. In it he is seen watching Pati Patni Aur Woh with his family. However, he stated that his mummy is missing as she does not wait till the credits.

Kartik Aaryan’s full-grown beard caught many eyes. His Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon commented that he looks like Devdas. On the other hand, designer Manish Malhotra commented that his beard looks good.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Azim, it is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Pati Patni Aur Woh received positive reviews from the audiences and turned out to be hit at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor was recently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is said to be a sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

