Lesser-known Kartik Aaryan Movies That Were A Starting Line Of His Beautiful Career

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), co-starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, and Nushrat Bharucha. The movie revolves around the romantic tribulations faced by three young men. He signed his first film while he was still in his third year of college. As per reports, only after signing his first film he told his parents of his ambition to become an actor. The boy who was studying to be an engineer also tried to become an actor. After his " viral monologue" in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he won millions of hearts. He later reprised his role in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 where he grabbed all the attention and became a star. However, his major breakthrough performance was in the film "Sonu ke titu ki Sweety". But even before that, he was part of several, less-famous movies-

Kartik Aaryan's films before becoming famous

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is a rom-com Bollywood movie. The movie was directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie features Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Raj Sharma. It is the story of three working bachelors who meet girls. This movie was Kartik Aaryan’s first movie. The movie released on 16th October 2011. It was a sleeper hit and did decent business at the box-office.

Akash Vani

Akaash Vani is a romantic film. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan. Akash Vani was the second movie os Kartik Aaryan after Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It released in 2011. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. The movie was released on 25 January 2013.

Kaanchi

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable is a romantic 2014 movie Indian. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai. It featured Mishti and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles backed by veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was released on April 25, 2014. Kaanchi is a story of a woman's inner strength, who represents over one million youth marginalized in her country against oppression. Kaanchi ' Sigdi' is a strong girl, living in a Koshampu village with her mother and sister. She loves her childhood boyfriend Binda(Kartik Aryan). The story starts when her boyfriend is murdered.

