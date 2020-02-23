Kartik Aaryan’s Best Moments From 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' That Showcase His Hilarious Side

Pati Patni Aur Woh was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film starred new generation actors like Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film became widely popular among the audience.

It is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film traced the story of Chintu Tyagi, an ordinary middle-class man who is married to Vedika. But things start changing when he meets Tapasya Singh and starts falling for her.

The hilarious riot that follows after Chintu meets Tapasya is quite interesting. Chintu tries very hard to not let his wife or girlfriend know about each other or do not cross paths by any chance. Kartik Aaryan’s hilarious role as Chintu Tyagi became popular among the audience.

Best scenes of Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh

1. When Tapasya Singh finds out about Chintu Tyagi’s wife, he tells her that his wife is mentally unstable. On one such occasion when they were roaming outside, Chintu bumps into his father. His father asks him to take home some ice cream for his wife as well. The way Kartik Aaryan covers the whole incident is a delight to watch.

2. Chintu Tyagi tells his friend about his affair with Tapasya. He then tries to justify himself by telling about how Tapasya started backing out when she came to know about his marriage. His friend's reply to Chintu's statement is too hilarious to miss out on.

3. When Vedika runs away from her house leaving Chintu Tyagi, he goes crazy to find her. The whole process from going to the police station to telling her family, it is one fun ride. The police officer asking if he was sure that he loves his wife is the best part of it all.

