Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles As He Shares His Character's Look For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; See

Kartik Aryan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal which released on February 14, 2020. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali was one of the most anticipated films of this year. Fans were eager to see the pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and were delighted to finally watch them on the big screen.

Kartik Aaryan is all smiles as he gears up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan 'hates' Being Away From Mother As ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ Shoot Begins; See Post

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor and the makers of the film shared the first look of the film, after which fans were extremely excited to watch Kartik in action. Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor posted a video on his social media account in which he can be seen in his full pandit avatar.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals What It's Like To Fill Akshay Kumar's Shoes In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The actor posted the video to Instagram and was seen extremely happy to finally wear his entire costume. He was seen grinning which resembled a similar smile that Akshay Kumar did in his version of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The shades on his attire were unique and added a quirky touch to his costume.

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Also Read | Tabu To Dance To Vidya Balan's Song 'Ami Je Tomar' In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Fans were delighted to see Kartik step into Akshay Kumar's shoes and wear the costume. The crew in the video shared by Kartik too can be seen delighted to see the actor in this avatar. Fans commented about the actor's smile in the comments section and called him cute.

Also Read | 'Tere Naam' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Bollywood Movies With The Most Remakes

On the work front, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set for release on July 31, 2020, according to an entertainment portal. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, who is also the producer along with Krishan Kumar. According to a news portal, the film will also see Kiara Advani opposite to Kartik in this film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.