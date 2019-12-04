Want To Look Like Kartik Aaryan In Your Insta Selfies? Here's How

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie was loved by his fans and was a hit at the box office. Now the new-generation star will be seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. In this movie, he will be seen as Chintu Tyagi who will romance two girls, Played by Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. This movie will be releasing on December 6, 2019, and fans are seen eagerly waiting for the movie. Currently, Kartik and his co-stars are on a promotional spree of the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. For the promotion of the movie, the actor got a new Instagram filter dedicated to his character. Here is all you should know about it.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Padmaavat Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram filter:

Kartik Aaryan is the first Bollywood celebrity to get an Instagram filter. The filter is for the promotion of his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram filter has glasses and pink hearts on it and "Chintu Tyagi" is written on the top. The filter also fashions a moustache just like Kartik Aryana has in the movie. This is the first time any Bollywood celeb has used an Instagram filter to promote a movie.

Read Also| Did Kartik Aaryan Term Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Ananya Panday His 'personal Life'?

It was reported that Kartik Aaryan approached the app to develop a filter for his movie. As Kartik Aaryan is a youth icon, Instagram agreed to the offer and showed several ideas to Kartik. He selected the best one and now it can be used in the filters sections of Instagram. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a movie directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a story of an ordinary middle-class man who is stuck managing his love life and his married life.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Early Struggles, Reveals "shared My Home With 12 Others"

Here are a few fans who used the filter:

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan: My Acting Process, Mindset Changed After Working With Imtiaz Ali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.