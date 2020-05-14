Kartik Aaryan Listening To' Old Town Road' Will Inspire You To Make Your Chores Playlist

Kartik Aaryan has often kept his fans entertained by posting some amazing content on his Instagram account. During the first phase of lockdown that was being followed in India, Kartik shared a post showing off his kitchen cleaning skills on Instagram. He looked dapper in a plain white T-shirt while cleaning utensils in the kitchen where the hit song Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was playing in the background. Check out some more doing chores suggestion list that you can listen to while doing your work at home.

Old Town Road Remix ft Billy Ray Cyrus

The song Old Town Road Remix has been widely popular in the country rap genre. The song gained immense popularity on the video-sharing app Tiktok. The song gained an instant record in the Billboard charts in 2019.

Good Feeling by Flo Rida

The song Good Feeling was released by American rapper Flo Rida from his new album Wild Ones. The song gained instant popularity especially with its hook line which was a craze back in 2011. The song Good Feeling is exactly the boost of positivity that one needs during a dull lockdown day.

Paper Planes Remix by M.I.A.

Paper Planes is a song by the British hip hop artist M.I.A. Even though the song was released in 2007, a hip hop fan would hardly forget the lyrics of this song. The sound of the gunshots may sound offensive to some but people can hardly stop themselves from quoting the hook line of the song Paper Planes, thus making it the perfect song for your chores playlist.

Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen

The girl jam song Call Me Maybe was crooned by Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen for which she was even credited for contributing to the fun lyrics of the song. The song was a teen pop song which released a few years ago.

I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull

I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) is a classic Pitbull party song which may seem disoriented from the chores playlist but the Southern vibe to the song gives a mood boost whenever you hear it. The title of the song is itself a reference to Calle Ocho which is a funky and happening street in Miami.

Promo Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

