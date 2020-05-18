Bharti Singh On Her Bond With Kapil Sharma: 'We're Like Brother & Sister'

Comedian Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma manage to rule the stage every time they get along together. The duo's crackling chemistry on The Kapil Sharma Show receives immense love from the audience. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Bharti Singh talked about how she and Kapil Sharma share a bond similar to that of like brothers and sisters, and how they are already making plans for a holiday, as they strive to get through the pandemic phase. Read details.

Bharti says Kapil and she is like brothers & sisters

In an interview with a leading news portal, comedian Bharti Singh revealed that she shares a great bond with Kapil Sharma. Singh also exclaimed that she may not talk to a lot of people, but she definitely talks to Kapil and his wife on a daily basis. Bharti Singh revealed that the bond between them is more like brother and sister and that they are already making holiday plans to get through the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Bharti Singh Is Spreading Laughter Amidst Lockdown Through Her Hilarious TikTok Videos

Furthermore, in the same interview, Bharti Singh talked about Kapil's fondness of making plans. Singh revealed that they keep making travel plans for next year. Additionally, the Khatra Khatra Khatra star also revealed that Kapil Sharma calls her up every evening, and jokes around asking her whether they should travel to Greece first. Moreover, Bharti also talked about how she keeps herself busy with household chores amid the lockdown and indulges in all home cleaning activities as she is getting to do it after years.

Also Read | Bharti Singh urges fans to help stray dogs amid lockdown; says 'Dogs are dying of hunger'

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh has been a social media sensation in the comedy industry for years now and has always made people laugh with her jokes and various skit characters. Since the quarantine has started, Bharti has been sharing hilarious TikTok videos to keep her fans enthralled during the lockdown. Check out some of her fun videos here-

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' cast's net worth is proof of the show's popularity, Read details

Earlier on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bharti Singh shared a slew of adorable pictures with her mother and penned down a sweet note for the latter. All the pictures spoke volumes of their adorable bond. Her note read, "happy mother’s day Maa❤️ vaise aapka toh har din hi hai maa aap nahi hoti toh logo ko bharti nahi milti aur hsrsh bhi akela hi reh jata😂😂 chalo thankyou maa for everything love you my soul #blessed #love #momlove #stayhome #mygod." Take a look.

Also Read | Apart from comedy, Kapil Sharma is also passionate about music and here's proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.