Bharti Singh & Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share What They Miss The Most Amid Lockdown

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who last conceptualised and hosted their show called Khatra Khatra Khatra, is back with another show while in quarantine. The show is titled Hum Tum Aur Quarantine which the husband-wife duo have shot at their home. Their show airs on Colors TV at 8 pm from Monday to Friday. Hum Tum Aur Quarantine can also be watched on Voot. The show aired their first episode on April 13, 2020. Take a look at what Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh miss the most while being in quarantine.

What Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh miss the most?

On a live chat, when the duo was asked whether they prefer going on sets or like shooting at home, they replied that they miss going on sets. They explained that when they are on sets, there are usually 200-300 people on set handling all sorts of technicalities for the show. But at home, Haarsh and Bharti have to comply with all the requirements needed behind the camera. They elaborated by saying that at home, they are learning about what goes on behind the camera. They said that they miss working in teams as it is too much fun on the sets where usually 200 people work on a daily basis.

All about Hum Tum Aur Quarantine

Comedienne Bharti Singh and writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa started their new show a week back. The show is conceptualised by them and shot at their own house. They share comic scenarios which are relatable situations that people are facing nowadays amidst the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

