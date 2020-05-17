Kartik Aaryan Is Trained In MMA; Read Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Kartik Aaryan is a self-made actor in Bollywood and has won many hearts through his mind-blowing performances in various films. His last hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released in the year 2019 showed his hard work and dedication. The film also featured Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the important roles.

He started 2020 with Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, which failed to perform at the box office. However, his acting was praised by his fans. With many eagerly-awaited projects lined up for 2020, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Kartik Aaryan.

Some lesser-known facts about Kartik Aaryan

Not many know that his real name is not Kartik Aaryan but Kartik Tiwari.

The actor has a degree in biotechnology and studied at D Y Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai.

The Silvat actor happens to be a good table tennis player and a football player.

Reportedly, he is also a huge Play Station lover and was so fond of playing it that he used to bunk his classes to play it.

During his initial days, Kartik used to live with 12 people in a 2 bedroom apartment.

In various interviews, Kartik Aaryan has revealed that Akshay Kumar has always inspired him.

Several reports state that as a kid, he was once lost in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market at the age of four and was found after a search ride of approximately four hours.

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly dated his Akaash Vaani co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The actor has also a penchant for writing and many times he pens down amazing poetry and stories.

Kartik is reportedly trained in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and also loves doing Parkour.

The actor is a self-confessed vegetarian.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal . The actor was seen with actor Sara Ali Khan in this sequel film. Kartik will next be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will be paired opposite Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the sequel of the original film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead role.

