Kartik Aaryan Is Trained In MMA; Read Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Kartik Aaryan is a self-made actor in Bollywood and has won many hearts through his mind-blowing performances in various films. His last hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released in the year 2019 showed his hard work and dedication. The film also featured Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the important roles.
He started 2020 with Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, which failed to perform at the box office. However, his acting was praised by his fans. With many eagerly-awaited projects lined up for 2020, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Kartik Aaryan.
On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal . The actor was seen with actor Sara Ali Khan in this sequel film. Kartik will next be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will be paired opposite Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the sequel of the original film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead role.
