Kartik Aaryan On Working In Dostana 2: It's A Young And Vibrant Film

Ever since Kartik Aryan dipped his toes in the film industry with the 2011 release, Pyar Ka Punchnama, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his performance in movies. Besides being lauded for his stellar onscreen performances, the actor has also managed to create headlines with his bold statements during interviews. Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for Dostana 2, spoke about his experience in working for the film. Here are the details.

Kartik Aryan speaks about his experience with Dostana 2

Seems like Actor Kartik Aaryan is on an unstoppable success streak, as his recent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. In a recently held media interaction, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his upcoming film Dostana 2, which is a sequel to the 2008 hit, Dostana. Speaking about Dostana 2, the actor added that the romantic drama is young and vibrant, as the makers have managed to extend the boundaries with the film.

On being asked about his experience of working on the film, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he enjoyed his time on the sets and was happy to learn from his co-stars. The actor added that its exciting to work on the film. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will jet off to London to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 opposite Kiara Advani, post the wrap of Dostana 2. As per several reports, Kartik Aaryan will also feature in a film directed by Devaansh Barjatya, Sooraj Barjatiya’s son.

#MerryChristmas 🎅🏻

From the team of #Dostana2

Wrap for the 2nd schedule

for all of us in 2019 🤟🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/QcZ7dcXRpv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 25, 2019

