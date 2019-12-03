Kartik Aaryan Posts Pic With A Cheeky Caption, Fans Call It The 'Ananya Panday Effect'

Kartik Aaryan, along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is busy promoting his film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh that is all set to release on December 6th. In a recent post shared on Twitter, the actor can be seen donning casuals, and it seems to be taken when Aaryan was out promoting his much-anticipated release. While he looks dashing no doubt, it is actually his caption that is turning heads. "Look left because I am Mr. Right", read his caption. The monologue left many netizens chuckling, and many people also felt that it was the 'Ananya Panday effect' as the actress previously posted a caption wherein she compared herself to a mango. "Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season", read her caption.

READ: Ananya Panday On Her Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan & Why She Chose Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan's cheeky caption:

Looking Left becoz am Mr Right! pic.twitter.com/klv4H4x0iX — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 2, 2019

Netizens tease the actor:

side effects of Ananya Panday — Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) December 2, 2019

Ananya Panday se caption likhvaya Bhai.

Sach batana? — Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) December 2, 2019

Looking left because ananya coming from left pic.twitter.com/wy9j3qRRiC — d J (@djaywalebabu) December 2, 2019

Ananya Pandey ki sangat ka asar

nibbo wale caption🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — anooooooooooooop (@theexwhogothot) December 2, 2019

READ: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Early Struggles, Reveals "shared My Home With 12 Others"

Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer:

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh released on November 3. According to the reviews about the visual, the trailer created quite a stir amongst the audience. It has intrigued fans to watch Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday’s chemistry on screen. After releasing two peppy numbers from the movie, the makers of the flick have released the fourth song titled Tu Hi Yaar Mera on Monday, December 2. In the song, Kartik and Bhumi shell out some major dreamy wedding goals. The two look adorable and share some cute moments together

READ: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Cast's Embarrassing Secrets Revealed On Kapil Sharma Show

READ: Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Banter Is A Lot Of Fun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.