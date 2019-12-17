Kartik Aaryan Brings Out Salman Khan Fan In Him, Dances To 'Munna Badnaam'. Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan posted a video through his Instagram account where the Luka Chuppi actor can be seen burning the dance floor with an ensemble of dancers to the tunes of Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua. Salman Khan's latest song has become a rage among his fans and actor Kartik Aaryan has joined the fandom by participating in the trending #MunnaBadnaamHua challenge on social media. Kartik Aaryan can be seen performing the Dheeme Dheeme hook step along with Salman Khan's trademark towel move from the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in this fun video.

Take a look at the video:

Currently basking in the success of his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan captioned the video and said "Munna Badnaam hua ‘BHAI’ ke Liye" as he showed off his dancing skills with hook steps from Salman Khan's previous hits. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor further added that he would now like his recent co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday to take up the challenge. The challenge to dance on the song which has become a sensational hit among all fans of actor Salman Khan was first taken up by actor Sonakshi Sinha last week.

Take a look at her video:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in many projects in the upcoming year. He is scheduled to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film tentatively titled Aaj Kal along with actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor had been in the news recently for his updates from the sets of Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 which will be produced by Dharma Productions. The movie will feature actors Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya and is reportedly a sequel to the John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Kartik will also be seen in the Anees Bazmee horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

