Kartik Aaryan Changes T-shirt In The Middle Of The Street Before Attending Event; Watch

Kartik Aaryan has always delighted fans with his amazing choice in films. The actor has delivered amazing hits and has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. In one instance, Kartik Aaryan once had to attend an event and he happened to change his T-shirt on the road. This short incident was shared by Kartik on his YouTube channel.

Kartik Aaryan changes his T-shirt in the middle of the street before attending an event

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Asks Casting Director 'Industry Kab Khuleg?', Here's The Answer

The video shared by Kartik Aaryan starts off with the actor getting ready for his event. He is seen getting a haircut and also getting his beard trimmed for a photoshoot. Later on, Kartik completes the photoshoot and heads out for the event. However, the actor stops mid-way on the street as he realises he needs to change into something else. Following him is his entourage. The crew suggests a few items, although Kartik insists on borrowing a T-shirt worn by one of his friends. He requests the man to exchange the T-shirt with him and gives him his shirt.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Loves To Pose In The Sun And These Pictures Are Proof

Kartik Aaryan then proceeds to take off his shirt and change into the T-shirt in the middle of the street along with his friend. A few police officers also come along to inspect the situation as the cars had been parked on the street for a while. However, things normalise and Kartik Aaryan has a jovial interaction with them exchanging smiles and laughter with the policemen. Soon, Kartik wears the black T-shirt that he borrowed from his friend and heads straight to the event. This small interaction was loved by fans and they shared the video on social media.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry Was Better With Kartik Aaryan Or Sushant Singh Rajput?

Later on, Kartik Aaryan heads to the event where he is seen in the same T-shirt throughout the event in its different stages. Kartik wears different jackets throughout the event; however, he does not take off the T-shirt to change it for another one. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Dostana 2, which is also among one of his most awaited films among his fans.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kartik Aaryan Feeding Sara Ali Khan In This Pic Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.