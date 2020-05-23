Kartik Aaryan Loves To Pose In The Sun And These Pictures Are Proof

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan is a self-made actor in the Hindi film industry. He has won many hearts through his mind-blowing performances in various films. His last hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released back in the year 2019 showed his hard work and dedication. The film also featured Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurrana in the important roles. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebs who is known for his comic timing and has fans eagerly waiting for his every movie.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has a strong presence online and offline too. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram is filled with various candid pictures, movie promotions, dance videos and more. During the lockdown, the actor has been active on social media. Listed below are Kartik Aaryan's photos while posing out in the sun.

Kartik Aaryan loves posing out in the sun and these photos below are proof

1. Sun-kissed hair with a bespectacled look

2. A throwback to his vacay days

3. Raghu's Valentine's wish

4. The one with a side profile

5. Chintu Tyagi for the Filmfare shoot

6. Kartik in formal attire

7. BTS shots from the sets

8. A selfie with his sister

On the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actor was paired opposite Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan in this sequel film. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will be paired opposite Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the sequel to the original film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Apart from this, Kartik will also feature in another sequel this year. Dostana 2 is the sequel to the popular and super hit romantic comedy film Dostana, which released in the year 2008 and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The sequel of the film will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and will feature Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

