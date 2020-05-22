Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry Was Better With Kartik Aaryan Or Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sara Ali Khan is considered as the one of the most promising millennials actors in Bollywood today. With just three films, Sara has managed to cement her place in the Hindi film industry as a bankable actor. Sara Ali Khan's fashion and movie choices have always grabbed headlines. The stellar actor also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

But one thing that always stands out in Sara Ali Khan's movies is her sizzling onscreen chemistry with her co-stars, be it with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath or Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. So let us take a look at with whom audiences and critics loved Sara more on celluloid based on facts.

With whom Sara Ali Khan's onscreen chemistry was better?

Sushant Singh Rajput (Kedarnath)

In 2018, Sara Ali Khan made a groundbreaking debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film was a box-office success and critics were in awe of Sara and Sushant's chemistry on the silver screen. Sara Ali Khan's stellar debut performance was a major highlight in the Abhishek Kapoor movie. This Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer story is based on the Kedarnath floods and landslides, and how the two lovers separate due to the same.

Several media hubs gave rave reviews to the Sara-Sushant's young love story. Most applauded Sara's debut performance and the breathtaking visuals. The film was made at a budget of Rs.68 crores and earned over a whopping Rs,96.6 crores at the box-office. Sara also bagged almost every award for her marvelous portrayal as the rebellious Mukku in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan (Love Aaj Kal 2)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are the most talked about couples in Bollywood. From the inception of Love Aaj Kal, netizens couldn't wait to see the two share screen space together in the romantic film. Director Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal, who also directed it's franchise film in 2009 under the same title.

‘Love Aaj Kal 2020’ is a major disappointment... it’s confusing, repetitive and boring at many places. Read my review of Imtiaz Ali’s fresh take on his ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009). https://t.co/uQQmgFN9i2 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 14, 2020

Touted amongst the most anticipated films of the year, Love Aaj Kal failed to create any magic at the box- office. Made at a budget of Rs.60 crores, Love Aaj Kal could not break even its expenses and tanked at the box-office at overall 52 crores. The film is considered a flop and even with so much anticipation around, this Kartik Aaryan-Sara starrer did not do well at the Box-Office.

Hence it won't be to wrong to say that as per facts and figures the critics and audiences loved Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's chemistry more in Kedarnath as compared to Kartik Aaryan and Sara's in Love Aaj Kal.

