Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'women With Defect' Remark, Says He Was Reading Out A Meme

Kartik Aaryan faced the ire of social media with his latest comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana's films where he claimed that he worked in the film which had 'women with defects', while Ayushmann Khurrana's film has 'men with defects'. Reacting to his remark, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor claimed that he was simply reading the text on a meme.

Kartik Aaryan reacts

In an interview with a leading media publication, the actor stated that sometimes reports are twisted in news and that he was just discussing a meme. He further added that it was just 'a light moment', and that things are often blown out of proportion.

His clarification comes after reports stated that the actor in an interview had said, “It happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects, while I do films about women with defects!”. Soon after his comment went viral, the actor faced flak and was slammed by several social media users. "can I punch him in the face,” “you are clearly the only person with all the defects", ‘'you need to calm down’' were some of the remarks that were flooded on the internet

All this time @ayushmannk did such movies to remove the stereotypes. #KartikAaryan in one go calls those characters "men with defects". But that wasn't enough, misogynist that he is, says his movies are about "women with defects". National crush, this guy, women, wake up! https://t.co/uboxKeiq54 — Vipra Dubey (@VipraDubey) February 8, 2020

However, this is not the first time the actor has made such a statement. In the past, he has been criticised for being part of films with sexist undertones. While the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies showed women as abusive, and gold-diggers, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety showed the female lead to be manipulative and selfish. His last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh also came under scanner for a joke making light of marital sex.

