Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial Insta 'Roti' Video After Backlash On Social Media

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a video on social media to entertain his fans during the lockdown. However, after receiving backlash, the actor deleted the video.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media. The actor is seen entertaining his fans with his funny content on social media. He recently posted a video with his sister on his Instagram profile. In the video, the actor was seen taking a bite of roti (chapati) made by his sister. After eating a bite, he realised that it was not cooked properly. In the next scene, the actor was seen pulling his sister's hair and acted as if he threw her down the balcony. He captioned the image as 'No compromise on quality'. Take a look at some more details about the post.

Kartik Aaryan deletes his Instagram video

The post had gained millions of views on social media. The post might seem funny for Kartik Aaryan but many other celebs did not take it in a funny way. Many people started talking about the video, after which the actor decided to delete it from his social media. However, his fans downloaded the video and posted it online. Celebrities like Sona Mohapatra, Onir slammed the actor on social media. 

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Throwback Video With Two Naughty Kids Is Rib-tickling; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Gets Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For Promoting Misogyny In TikTok Video

Celebrities respond to Kartik Aaryan's video content

ALSO READ | This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan On 'Luka Chuppi' & Shahid Kapoor Announces Second Child

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Loves Using Quirky Instagram Filters For His Posts, Take A Look

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories