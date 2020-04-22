Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial Insta 'Roti' Video After Backlash On Social Media

Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media. The actor is seen entertaining his fans with his funny content on social media. He recently posted a video with his sister on his Instagram profile. In the video, the actor was seen taking a bite of roti (chapati) made by his sister. After eating a bite, he realised that it was not cooked properly. In the next scene, the actor was seen pulling his sister's hair and acted as if he threw her down the balcony. He captioned the image as 'No compromise on quality'. Take a look at some more details about the post.

Kartik Aaryan deletes his Instagram video

The post had gained millions of views on social media. The post might seem funny for Kartik Aaryan but many other celebs did not take it in a funny way. Many people started talking about the video, after which the actor decided to delete it from his social media. However, his fans downloaded the video and posted it online. Celebrities like Sona Mohapatra, Onir slammed the actor on social media.

For @TheAaryanKartik, it is a big NO when it comes to compromising on the quality of food.#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/vETIXziCJ7 — Ghouse (@ghouse_official) April 19, 2020

Celebrities respond to Kartik Aaryan's video content

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

