Kartik Aaryan's Diet Routine That He Follows To Maintain A Fit Body; Read Here

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan's diet routine means following what his trainer advises him to eat. He is very particular about his health and loves to have desserts.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood actor who has gained a massive fanbase over the years. Apart from being a talented actor, Kartik Aaryan is definitely close to his family as is evident from his social media handle. He recently celebrated her sister's birthday at home by cooking a special cake for her amidst the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Check out what the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor eats in a day to maintain his health. Here are excerpts from his interview to an entertainment portal. 

Kartik Aaryan's diet secret

  • Kartik has a peculiar diet plan given by his trainer according to which Kartik has been suggested to have 7-8 meals per day.
  • His meals are more of protein and less of fats and carbohydrates. He also adds that his meal portions are small and are often with minimal or no oil. 
  • He starts his first meal around 09:00 am. Post which, he has several small meals around 7 to 8 times a day at 2-hour intervals.
  • He makes sure to include fruits in his food every day.
  • Usually, he prefers the normally cooked vegetables, but if he is on an extreme diet he opts for salad or boiled vegetables.
  • He eats any kind of roti when he is not on a specific diet. But when on diet, he prefers having nachni or jawar or sometimes no roti as well. 
kartik aaryan's diet, kartik aaryan's videos

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik's daily schedule

  • Kartik generally wakes up at around 8:15 to 8:30 am. 
  • He also ensures that he gets 8 hours of sleep and has an adequate amount of water. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Favourites food items of Kartik

  • Favourite Fruit: Mango
  • Favourite Vegetable: Ladyfingers
  • Hot Beverage: Tea
  • Desserts: Kartik has a sweet tooth and rasmalai and chocolates are his favourites
  • Cuisines: Indian cuisine, with Pav Bhaji and Chole Bhature being his favourite dishes

