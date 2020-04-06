Kartik Aaryan Dreams About Finding Coronavirus Vaccine; Fans Wish For It To Come True

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently among the many others who are locked up inside their homes. He is quarantining with his family at their Mumbai house. The actor has been sharing regular updates on his well-being and activities during this time through social media. However, in his recent post, Kartik Aaryan reveals that he dreamt about finding the vaccination for coronavirus.

Kartik Aaryan dreams about finding coronavirus vaccination

Kartik Aaryan has been very active on social media ever since the pandemic of coronavirus. The actor has been urging fans to stay indoors amidst the lockdown to fight against the disease that is fast spreading. The coronavirus has affected millions of lives across the world and people are trying to continue to fight against it.

The vaccination for coronavirus is still underway and scientists are still continually testing medicines for the same. However, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed in a recent post on social media that he dreamt about having found the vaccination for coronavirus. He even shared a video of himself mobbed by fans from all corners.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen standing on top of a car as he waves to fans around him. He added that if his dream were to come true then this would be how fans would react to the news. Many fans even exclaimed how they hope that this dream would have come true.

Kartik Aaryan recently broke the internet a few days ago when he shared a video of a monologue where he appeals to his fans to stay at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he has been practising various quirky ways to urge fans to stay safe during this time. Quickly after Kartik Aaryan’s video broke the internet, the hashtag #CoronaStopKaroNa, which he used, also became widely popular among fans.

