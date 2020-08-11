Kartik Aaryan Drops A Pic From His In-house Photoshoot On Twitter, Fans React; See Here

Many Bollywood actors have been working from home due to the ongoing pandemic. From photoshoots to shooting for several ads, actors are going by the popular adage, "the show must go on". Actor Kartik Aaryan was one such Bollywood actor who conducted a magazine photoshoot at home. The actor conducted a photoshoot for Grazia magazine and shared the pictures on his social media accounts. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan conducts a photoshoot at home

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself, which was on the front page of a leading magazine. Kartik Aarryan's entire face was covered while he gave a serious expression. Along with the picture, Kartik Aaryan put up a witty caption which said, "Bas Aankhen hi Kaafi Hain" (let eyes do the talking)(sic) . He also shared that the picture was taken by his younger sister, Kritika Tiwari.

Check out some fan reactions to the post-

Kartik Aaryan's picture on Twitter received several praises by his fans. While some of Kartik Aaryan's fans commented that they loved his picture, others appreciated Kartik Aaryan's sister and her amazing photography skills. Overall, Kartik Aaryan's fans also praised the photographer for such a lovely click.

Currently, in quarantine, Kartik Aaryan has been spreading awareness about the ongoing pandemic. The actor recently started a new series in which he would invite Coronavirus survivors and aks them questions regarding the virus. Initially, the actor started with patients and soon started inviting doctors as well as real life-heroes to share their experience of fighting the virus.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana 2. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is reportedly a sequel to the original horror film which released in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Tabu and Kiara Advani alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film will be directed by Priyadarshan. His other film Dostana 2 is also a sequel of the film Dostana which released in 2009. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles.

