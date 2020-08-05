Kartik Aaryan Suggests Oscar Should Start 'Best Caption Category' As Fans Hail Him On IG

During the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has been posting funny and quirky pictures on Instagram to keep his fans entertained. Recently, the actor posted a picture of himself having breakfast in a suit and asked his fans what did they have today. While this invited a ton of comments, here are the top three which grabbed the attention. Even Kartik could not keep himself from replying to these fans.

On Kartik Aaryan's 'Breakfast in suit' post, many fans posted hilarious comments. However, there were three that even grabbed the attention of the star and it seems he could not stop himself from replying back to these. One fan hailed Kartik's quirky comment and to this, he replied, "Oscar should start a Best Caption category" invariably suggesting his name be in it.

Another fan seemed to have taken a dig at Kartik Aaryan's expense saying, "This is called amiri ðŸ˜‚...... Breakfast bhi suit meh". The actor replied to his comment explaining the situation to him. He said that the suit was on rent. Take a look here:

Another fan laughing pointed out to Kartik Aaryan that he does not have breakfast in a suit. To this, Kartik replied "suit pehen ke photo toh khichwaate ho". Check out the comment here:

Not only these, but many fans came with other hilarious replies to Kartik Aaryan's question. From teacher's scolding to koki, they Kartik's fans seem to have had a variety of breakfast. Take a look at the replies here:

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 which had Valentine's Day release. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie cast Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in supporting role. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 film which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan has a host of movies in his kitty which are at various stages of production. He will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani, Tabu and Vaibhav Chaudhary. He will also be seen in Dostana 2 which stars Janvhi Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Kiron Kher and others.

