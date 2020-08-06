Kartik Aaryan Loves Being Clicked Outdoors And These Posts Prove It, See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram feed has currently given fans a window into his quarantined life. Kartik is big on being outdoors and loves travelling. His pictures showcase his love for the sun and nature. Listed below are some of Kartik Aaryan's photos that showcase how much he loves being clicked outdoors.

Kartik Aaryan's outdoor photoshoots

In the above picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing on a yacht maybe, gazing into the horizon. The actor uploaded this photo with a quirky caption that focused on how his mane was unruly - Udein jab jab Zulfein meri

You can Lockdown a Man

You cant Lockdown his Hair

In the above picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying posing amid nature. The photo seems to be from the time the actor was shooting for Love Aaj Kal in Himachal Pradesh. The actor also added lyrics of a song from the movie as his caption for the post. Kartik Aryan can be seen gazing into the distance with a smouldering look and tousled hair.

In this picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a shirt in the shade of brown and he has left a couple of buttons open. From the backdrop, the fans could see that the actor was posing in an open parking lot. This photo also received a lot of love from fans, with 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments.

During one of his outings, Kartik was snapped in a casual avatar. In the above post, Kartik is seen wearing a simple round neck grey tee which he paired with black jeans. With black shades, black wristwatch and black boots, the Lukka Chuppi actor rounded off his look.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal released in February this year, and the actor had uploaded this photo on Instagram to let his fans know that the movie was going to premiere on a popular channel that day. Though the movie did not make an impact at the box office, the lead pair's on-screen chemistry was loved by fans, and this photo shows a glimpse of their camaraderie. Kartik Aryan also added a unique hashtag - Sartik - in the caption for the post.

